AGF Management’s (AGF.B) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.23.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

