AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NiSource by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NiSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

