AGF Investments Inc. Takes $356,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.