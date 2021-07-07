AGF Investments Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $251.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.