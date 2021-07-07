AGF Investments Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $249.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

