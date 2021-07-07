AGF Investments Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.71.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,592 shares of company stock worth $73,687,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

