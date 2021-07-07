AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

