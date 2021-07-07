Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $246.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $213.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

