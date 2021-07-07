Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.