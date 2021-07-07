Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 12,828.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Aegon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

AEG opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

