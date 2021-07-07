AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 104,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 26,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.