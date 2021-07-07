AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 307.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

