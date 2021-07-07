ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ETR ADV opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.93. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52-week low of €5.75 ($6.76) and a 52-week high of €12.30 ($14.47). The company has a market capitalization of $626.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

