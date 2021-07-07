Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $596.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $600.66.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

