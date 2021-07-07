Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adient by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADNT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

