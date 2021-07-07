adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at HSBC

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $189.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

