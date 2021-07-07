AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00059010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00932038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045128 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

