Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $898.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

