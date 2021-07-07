Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $293,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.