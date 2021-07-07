Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $293,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.