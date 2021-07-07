ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 924,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,114. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

