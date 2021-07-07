Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Declares GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:ALAI opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.47. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 52 week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of £32.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Company Profile
