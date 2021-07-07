$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce $9.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

ELYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

ELYS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. 160,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,345. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

