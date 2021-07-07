888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 419.40 ($5.48). 888 shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 965,995 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 439.17 ($5.74).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.73.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

