$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to announce $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NINE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,613. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

