784,570 Shares in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $631,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $5,636,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,371,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of POW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

