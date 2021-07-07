75,000 Shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,839. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.