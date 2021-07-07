691 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $272,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $415.67 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $416.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

