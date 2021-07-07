681,800 Shares in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 681,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ REVHU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.