$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $6.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $255.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,513,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

