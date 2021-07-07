$55.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $55.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $231.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

SYBT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.