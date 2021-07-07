$5.46 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

