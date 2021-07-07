45,132 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 460,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 187,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

