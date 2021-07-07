45,132 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 387,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

