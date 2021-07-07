4,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

