4,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DOCN opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $57.88.
DigitalOcean Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
