3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.18. 15,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,004. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

