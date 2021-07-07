3i Group Plc (LON:III) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders have acquired 37 shares of company stock valued at $45,373 over the last 90 days.

III remained flat at $GBX 1,209.50 ($15.80) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,528. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 810.20 ($10.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,227.95. The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

