382,500 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 382,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

ACTDU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,186. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

