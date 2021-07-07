3,370 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in eBay by 60,621.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 1,180,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

