33,400 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 83.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 178,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 81,287 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

