3,142 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

