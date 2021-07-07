300,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Bought by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 22,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

