300,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

