250,000 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Shares of SCAQU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

