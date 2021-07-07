250,000 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.89% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVOK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVOK stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

