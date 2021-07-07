249,996 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,303,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.