$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce sales of $24.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 150,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

