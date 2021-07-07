$218.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post $218.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.29 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $225.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $874.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

