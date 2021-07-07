1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.