$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $5.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $9.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.50 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $41.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

