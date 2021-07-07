15,000 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 148,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

STRL opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

